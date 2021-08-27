A new chief

This refers to the news report ‘FBR data hacking: SAPM Waqar Masood resigns, FBR chief replaced’ (August 25). Following the removal of the now former FBR chief, Asim Ahmed, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance (SAPM) Dr Waqar Masood tendered his resignation which was accepted by the PM. This is the sixth time, in three years, that the government has appointed FBR chief. These frequent leadership changes, especially during the time when Pakistan is running on IMF loans, are concerning.

This abrupt change also raises many questions because recently the PM praised the FBR for achieving the record revenue collection of Rs410 billion for the month July 2021 – about 22 percent above the month’s target. The FBR, at a time when it broke all previous records of tax collection, deserved better treatment. Such hasty actions result in great disappointment, and demoralises people working at the institution.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi