Rising cases

It is true that we’re not talking about rising Covid-19 cases on a regular, but it doesn’t mean that the virus isn’t wreaking havoc across the country. Pakistan’s overall positivity rate is more than six percent. In Karachi, the positivity rate is above 10 percent. The present situation is indeed alarming, and it is shocking to see that people are not following SOPs – only a few people can be seen wearing a face mask. It has been more than a year; people need to stop taking the virus lightly. Young people are dying because of this lethal virus. We have to cooperate with the government and play our part in defeating the virus.

Izhar Kyani

Karachi