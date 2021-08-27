Undoubtedly, every action has consequences, but it’s not always your own deeds which invite trouble. Sometimes, other people’s missteps may also cost you dearly. This is the dilemma a ‘slim minority’ in our country has been confronted with since the pandemic took hold. The contagion has not only tested political and administrative prowess and financial well-being, but also social and cultural norms.

As the coronavirus began making inroads in Pakistan earlier last year, the government intervened to build a wall of defence against it through administrative measures. But at the same time, another virus – the virus of disinformation, conspiracies and indifference – silently crept into the populace, infecting their minds.

Social and cultural dynamics, injustice and inequality as well as administrative weaknesses ingrained in our society, among various other factors, offered it a fertile ground. Disregard towards SOPs, and vaccine hesitancy are two major undesirable outcomes of this inept social attitude, making voluntary compliance no longer a feasible option.

The ultimate victims of this predicament are those who are acting on every piece of advice religiously in a bid to save themselves and their loved ones from this potentially fatal disease. But such compliance on an individual level, when a sizable population is not ready for this, has limited positive impact.

This ‘compliance dilemma’ is taking a heavy mental toll, triggering anxiety and frustration among those who are taking the pandemic seriously.

But it may be argued that the public is not to blame entirely, as vaccine hesitancy and violation of Covid SOPs is not something unique to our country. Aside from believing in conspiracy theories, which is a common factor, other nations have their own reasons for defiance, such as calls for protecting civil liberties.

People normally adapt to the environment they grow up in, which is also necessary for mental well-being. In our country, which has been facing persistent resource constraints amid poor governance, those who adapt to their inhospitable living conditions and discriminative atmosphere are the most content among their peers who do not admit it as their fate. It doesn’t mean those who show indifference do not suffer physical and mental challenges at times – they just embrace it as part of their life.

But such social conditions are detrimental to the fight against diseases such as the coronavirus.

We have a social system where people are bound together in large extended families, clans and other social settings. Their traditions often make it obligatory to enquire after a person if they fall ill. A visit to the patient is considered a must, sometimes only as a formality.

There is anecdotal evidence that people have even been visiting Covid-infected relatives and friends, and are not isolating afterwards. There is also a common perception that only those who have serious symptoms are mostly going for Covid tests. Even general physicians are not frequently recommending the corona test, unless there is breathing difficulty or any other serious symptom. People are not wearing masks, and if they go for it, you will find it under the chin, or at least their nose exposed. This is all happening in urban areas where the Covid caseload is greater than in the countryside.

Administrative interventions to align them with new realities often carry a heavy political and financial cost. But in our case, developing civic sense has never been a priority. Those who are at the helm of affairs, be it politicians or bureaucracy, are themselves seen disregarding civic obligations. The mask-free public rallies during the recently held Azad Kashmir elections are a classic example of such an attitude which indicates expediency and indifference in our political culture. NCOC Chief Asad Umar woke up to the fact after the PDM announced a public rally in Karachi. He has since declared the AJK polls a “super spreader” event, criticising politicians for being the “worst” violators of safety measures. Did he unequivocally and publicly oppose his own party’s mass election gatherings in AJK?

Aside from politicians, religious leaders and bureaucrats, even those who are meant to enforce civic laws themselves violate them with impunity. The manner in which policemen and other administrative officials themselves move about without masks is a classic example of this mind-set. Another fitting example is how traffic policemen – themselves without helmets – chase motorcyclists for helmet violations.

Only those who ever ‘dared’ to stop at a signal on a deserted road, braving the blare of honking cars behind, can imagine the mental cost of civic sense. A coughing co-worker, friend or relative without face masks triggers the same level of frustration – coupled with fear – as what is endured by the motorist holding out against the incessant honking.

Instead of suggesting any remedial measures to help inculcate civic sense or to fix the flaws on the administrative side – it just seems like too tall an order for our society and the authorities – I would just recommend to those who are finding it difficult to cope with the persistent mental anguish to go and seek counselling and professional help before it takes a toll on their physical and mental health.

The writer is news editor on the London desk, The News.

Email: [email protected]