‘India to soon know about Taliban’s ability to run govt’

KABUL: The Taliban have taken exception to the recent statement made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they cannot run a government, with a prominent leader saying the latter would soon know that the group could run a government.

Talking to state-run Radio Pakistan’s Bilal Khan Mehsud in Kabul on Thursday, Taliban leader Shahabuddin Dilwar said India will soon know that the Taliban can run government affairs smoothly. He warned India not to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

The remarks came after a tweet made by the Indian Prime Minister on August 20, which said: “The destroying powers, the thinking that builds an empire on the basis of terror, may dominate for some time in a period of time, but, its existence is never permanent, it cannot suppress humanity for a long time.” It came after Ashraf Ghani fled the country and the Taliban marched into Kabul.

To another question, Shahabuddin Dilawar said Pakistan is “our neighbour and a friendly country”. He thanked Pakistan for hosting over three million Afghan refugees. He said, “we are thankful to Pakistan for its services being done for welfare of the refugees”. Dilawar said Taliban want peaceful ties with all countries based on mutual respect.