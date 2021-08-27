Afghans set to get $1bn in royalties from TAPI: FM

By News Desk

ASHGABAT/TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said implementation of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline (TAPI) would be beneficial for the entire region, with Afghanistan alone set to get $1 billion in transit fee and royalties.

Talking to the media following his meeting with Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the foreign minister said the project was expected to create 2,000 new employment opportunities.

He said the TAPI project was discussed in detail with the Turkmen president, wherein he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhance “economic connect” through various projects including TAPI.

He expressed satisfaction that the recent views expressed by Afghanistan showed the country’s intent to favour the implementation of TAPI project. Qureshi mentioned the warm sentiments expressed by the Turkmenistan President for Pakistan, which had recognised the independence and respected its sovereignty.

On Afghanistan’s evolving situation, he said Pakistan emphasised on the proposal of collective efforts of neighbouring countries to find a way out to peace. Any instability would have a negative impact on Pakistan and other neighbours, he added.

Qureshi said in the near future, convening a meeting of foreign ministers from neighbouring states was under consideration to discuss the Afghan situation. He said Pakistan and Turkmenistan would continue collaboration with special representatives from both sides to hold meetings on strengthening ties. Berdimuhamedov welcomed Minister Qureshi and remarked that Turkmenistan considered Pakistan an important country. He reaffirmed that Turkmenistan was ready to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interests.

He also appreciated the foreign minister’s visit to the region to forge common regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan. Afterwards, Qureshi led delegation-level talks from Pakistan side with Turkmenistan, focusing on bilateral relations and cooperation in energy, human resources and other areas.

Later, Qureshi arrived in the Iranian capital on the last leg of his four-nation tour to hold discussions with leadership on the evolving situation of Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and senior foreign ministry officials welcomed Qureshi at the Mehrabad Airport. During his visit, the foreign minister was to hold meetings with newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdul Hayan.

The meetings will focus on bilateral relations, enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest and the law and order situation in the region, including Afghanistan.