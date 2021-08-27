Covid claims another 85 lives, positivity rate above 7pc

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s daily coronavirus deaths remained high on Thursday, with National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showing 85 people succumbing to the disease while the test positivity rate increased to 7.4 per cent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals. As of Thursday, 4,553 more people tested positive for the disease in a single day, and active infections jumped to 92,244.

According to Geo News, the NCOC plans to review the spread of coronavirus across Pakistan shortly, Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid told Geo News.

Despite an increase in daily counts of cases and deaths, Dr Hamid clarified that a “complete lockdown” was not being considered. Restrictions, however, may be increased in various areas in the form of more smart lockdowns, where required.

She said an increase in Covid-19 cases has been noted in cities and localities where virus standard operating procedures are not being followed.