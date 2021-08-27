Extend jabs rollout to children aged 12-15, urges public health expert

LONDON/EDINBURGH: The vaccine rollout should be extended to 12 to 15-year-olds as the dominant and more transmissible Delta variant is “flying through schools”, a public health expert has said.

It comes amid reports the NHS in England has drawn up plans to start jabbing this age group as pupils return to class after the summer break.

The Department of Health has insisted no decisions have yet been made to extend the vaccine programme to younger people, but said they “continue to plan for a range of scenarios”.

NHS trusts in England have been told to prepare for the possible rollout of vaccines to 12 to 15-year-olds from September 6, The Telegraph reported. The newspaper said trusts are being told they must have plans ready by 4pm on Friday.

So far, vaccines are being offered to healthy people aged 16 and above, and those considered at-risk in the 12-15 age bracket.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has not yet advised on broadening the rollout further. NHS Providers, the membership organisation for health trusts, said trusts are “ready to move at pace to roll out vaccinations for 12 to 15-year-olds if and when the JCVI approves this decision”.

Devi Sridhar, professor of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, said vaccine advisers are being “very cautious” but warned that “waiting and watching costs time”.

Asked about 12 to 15-year-olds being offered jabs, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Either you’re going to be exposed to Covid without any protection or you can be exposed and have a vaccine. And we should be offering teens that vaccine so they have that protection before going back into schools.”

Scotland’s deputy first minister John Swinney said the return of Scottish schools this term had contributed to a rise in cases in the country.

Prof Sridhar said: “I think the issue is they (the JCVI) are being very cautious. They’re waiting and watching and I guess the issue with a pandemic is that waiting and watching costs time.” She said not jabbing this age group now would mean “they’ve lost that window of time”.

Prof Sridhar added: “It’s an emergency situation and we have Delta, which is so infectious. I mean, it’s just flying through schools as we know. But not just here, Germany, Denmark, even places like New Zealand and Australia are struggling with Delta compared to the original virus.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “No decisions have been made on vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds and it is inaccurate to suggest otherwise.

“Ministers have not yet received further advice from the JCVI on this cohort. We continue to plan for a range of scenarios to ensure we are prepared for all eventualities.”