PM Khan urges world to help Taliban achieve ‘durable peace’

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the world community on Thursday to engage with the Taliban for a durable peace in Afghanistan, as he stressed Pakistan would not become part of any foreign conflict.

The Taliban had expressed willingness for an inclusive government, therefore, the world community should help them achieve that goal, emphasised the Prime Minister while speaking at a ceremony organised in connection with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s three-year performance, here.

He said despite all the challenges, Pakistan’s economy had been put on the right track in the last years, as he vowed to focus on the economic uplift of the country.

Drawing a comparison between the performance of the PTI government with that of the previous one, the Prime Minister said the current account deficit was $20 billion in 2018 which had now been reduced to $1.8 billion. Foreign exchange reserves had increased to $27 billion which were $16.4 billion, three years ago.

The Prime Minister said tax collection had increased from Rs3,800 billion to Rs4,700 billion and the remittances from $19.9 billion to $29.4 billion.

He said the industry had witnessed a growth of 18per cent whilst the cement sale had witnessed an increase of 42 per cent. There had been a record sale of motorcycles and tractors whilst the sale of cars had shown an increase of 85 per cent.

He said Rs1,100 billion of additional income had gone to farmers. He said it was the first time that Pakistan’s exports were witnessing an increase.

Khan said Pakistan pursued a sagacious policy of smart lockdown after the breakout of Covid-19 pandemic in order to protect lives and livelihood of the people. He said the PTI government’s policy was appreciated at the international level, including World Health Organisation and World

Economic Forum. Khan said the present government was pursuing the mission of justice, humanity and self-esteem. He said the government had waged a struggle against the mafias in order to bring the influential people under the law as it was the only way the country could be taken forward on the path of progress and development.

The Prime Minister said the anti-corruption department in Punjab made recoveries of Rs450 billion in the last three years which were mere Rs2.5 billion before the PTI came into power. Similarly, the NAB made recoveries of Rs519 billion during the last three years.

Alluding to Ehsaas programme, he said allocation of the social safety net had been enhanced from Rs110 billion to Rs260 billion.

He said the PTI government’s Cash Emergency programme, launched after the breakout of Covid-19 to protect the vulnerable groups, had got recognition from the World Bank.

Khan said the government’s focus was to empower the women through education. He said that was the reason that female students at the school level were being given more scholarships than boys. He said legislation had also been done to protect the rights of women.

The Prime Minister said Kamyab Pakistan Program was also on the cards to uplift four million poor households. He said under the program, interest-free loans would be provided to the families to start their businesses.

Besides, one person from each family would be provided with technical training. Those families would also be provided with health cards and easy loans to build their houses.

He said health cards had been provided to each household in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whilst the same facility would be extended to each household in Punjab by the end of this year. He said Kissan Card scheme had also been launched to provide necessary assistance to farmers.

He said initially that scheme had been started in the Punjab and it would be extended to Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Urging the youth to learn from the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), the Prime Minister said the government would introduce a course for the students of grade 8 to 10 for that purpose.

The Prime Minister specially thanked and appreciated the armed forces saying their professionalism and readiness give a sense of security to the people of the country.

He said the real strength and importance of the armed forces came to the fore in the wake of Pulwama incident.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain presented a booklet to Prime Minister Imran Khan about the government’s three years performance.