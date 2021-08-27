Camel meat export headway hailed

KARACHI: President, Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP), Ismail Suttar on Thursday lauded Pakistan’s rising camel meat exports, while urging the government to support exporters with incentives.

“Although the figure is only $2.60 million, the fact is that Pakistan has made headway and is all geared up to become a global player in export of Halal camel meat,” Suttar said.

Suttar said the country's emergence as the top exporter of camel meat was encouraging.

He termed the export of camel meat as a non-traditional export and urged Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment, to immediately hold an intensive session with meat exporters to enhance exports of camel meat to all GCC countries.

“A well-planned strategy could result in exports of at least $5 million during this fiscal year. Meat exporters should ensure strict quality controls as well as adherence to proper packaging and delivery schedules,” he advised.

Suttar also offered the services of the Economic Council of EFP to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Halal meat exporters in finding new markets and promoting camel meat exports.