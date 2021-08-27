GEG sweeps APTMA elections

LAHORE: Gohar Ejaz Group (GEG) on Thursday swept the annual elections of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) for the twelfth consecutive time, a statement said.

Election results for the year 2021-22 were announced in a press conference held at APTMA Punjab office on August 26, 2021.

According to results, Muhammad Raza Baqir was elected as Secretary General APTMA, Hamid Zaman as Chairman Northern Zone, Kamran Arshad as Senior Vice Chairman, Khawaja Mouhammad Anees as Vice Chairman and Asad Shafi as Treasurer.

All zonal management committee member were also elected unopposed. Moreover, in the Executive Committee of APTMA (Pakistan) all members of Ejaz group were elected unopposed.

Abdul Rahim Nasir was nominated for the office of central chairman.

Addressing the press conference, Gohar Ejaz, Patron-in-Chief APTMA, praised government policies that enabled the textile industry to register an impressive growth of 23 percent in 2020-21 exports.