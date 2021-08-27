NIT to launch two new funds

KARACHI: National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) is in the process of launching two new funds, NIT – Social Impact Fund (NIT-SIF) and NIT- Islamic Money Market Fund (NIT-IMMF), a statement said on Thursday.

To introduce the new funds and discuss NIT’s performance, Adnan Afridi, MD NITL, called on the MD Fauji Foundation Waqar Ahmed Malik in Islamabad, according to the statement.

MD Fauji Foundation hailed the performance of NITL under the management of Adnan Afridi.

Malik also lauded Afridi’s efforts for launching Pakistan’s First Social Impact Fund which would be dedicated to finance strategic and financially sustainable social initiatives such as women empowerment, agriculture value chains, low cost renewable energy etc.

The statement said the addition of NIT-SIF and NIT-IMMF was an attempt to expand NIT’s suite of products, with a dedication to cater to the needs of its existing and potential customers.