Weather patterns

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is requested to have a look at extreme weather conditions in different parts of the province. The government should consider closing schools for at least two weeks. It is important to mention that during school hours, power outages are quite common; loadshedding, especially in this hot weather, makes it difficult for students to concentrate on their studies. In a class with 70 to 80 students, teaching and studying without power can take a toll on students and teachers. Multiple weather reports have concluded that KP will continue to witness harsh and dry days for a considerable amount of time.

The higher authorities should either minimise school timings or announce two-week-long vacations so that the health of both students and teachers can be saved.

Dr Syed M Abouzar Shah Bukhari

Mardan