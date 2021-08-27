Unemployment in Balochistan

Every year, nearly 25,000 students graduate from different universities of Balochistan. However, only 2,000 people manage to secure jobs. The largest province of Pakistan has been deprived of good governance. The private sector in the region is nearly non-existent. A few private companies that operate in Balochistan don’t give equal opportunities to the locals.

The federal government must look into the issue and take steps to create employment opportunities for the people of Balochistan.

Shahab Zaffar

Islamabad