Under lockdown

In February 2020, when the country had its first Covid-19 case, the federal and provincial governments decided to close education institutions. A few days back, the Sindh government decided against reopening schools and colleges. On the other hand (and it is quite surprising to see) that the government doesn’t see crowded markets as a hotspot for the spread of the virus. These places don’t have proper ventilation systems, and many people don’t follow social distancing measures there. Strict restrictions have been imposed on only the education sector.

The authorities should focus on launching multiple awareness campaigns to educate people about the virus. Also, proper steps should be taken to speed up the vaccination process. People who live in rural and remote areas haven’t been vaccinated to date. The government should go these places and vaccinate people. Keeping education institutions closed isn’t the solution to the Covid-19 situation.

Muhammad Jan Jatoi

Larkana