UK urged to remove Pakistan from red list travel ban

PESHAWAR: Member British Parliament, Labour MP for Manchester Afzal Khan has urged his government to reconsider Pakistan’s travel status by removing it from its ‘red list’ for international travel ban.

In a tweet he said, “Pakistan’s red list status is of increasing concern. The government decision is not rooted in science and fails to take into account recent developments.” He said that travel restriction have wreaked havoc on people’s lives and they need to urgent clarification from the government.