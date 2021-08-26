Concern over final census data: ECP to hold regular hearing from Sept 7 on holding Sindh LBs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday decided to hold regular hearing of the case from September 7 with reference to Sindh’s inability to hold the Local Bodies elections having concerns on the final census data.

The decision was made by the ECP here at a meeting held its central secretariat, which was in continuation to the one held Monday. The hearing will be held to ensure the holding of Local Bodies elections in Sindh.

For the first hearing, to be held in the ECP, notices are being issued to the chief secretary of government of Sindh, secretary Local Government and advocate general Sindh. Further assistance will be sought from the attorney general of Pakistan in this regard.

The meeting was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja, which was in connection with the meeting held in the ECP on August 23, 2021 in which the representatives of Sindh government reviewed the position regarding holding of Local Bodies elections.

The Sindh government had expressed its concerns over the final census data and had taken a stand that under Article 154 (7) of the Constitution of Pakistan, it had appealed to the federal government against what it called the inaccurate final census data. In the presence of these reservations, it contended legislation regarding local government elections in the province was not possible and the government could not provide the Sindh Election Commission with the number of local governments, maps and necessary data.

In Wednesday's meeting, the ECP reiterated that holding Local Bodies elections in the province is the constitutional and legal responsibility of the Election Commission and the provincial government is responsible for holding elections in the province with the assistance of the ECP.

Meanwhile, ECP said in the print media, a report attributed to the Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported that in the current situation in Afghanistan, local body elections could not be held until next year and that according to sources, the Election Commission has agreed to the provincial government's proposal.

The ECP, in a statement issued here, strongly denied this news. In this regard, the ECP clarified that under Article 140A / 219D of the Constitution and Section (4) 219 of the Election Act 2017, the Election Commission within 120 days of the end of local government.

The ECP said it is bound to hold Local Bodies elections and 120 days have already elapsed since the term of local body government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expired on August 27, 2019.

The Election Commission said it has met several times with the representatives and officials of the provincial government to ensure the holding of local body elections in the province and has repeatedly called for immediate elections in the province.

In addition, the delimitation work in the province has been completed on July 8, 2021. In a meeting held on June 10, 2021, the provincial government had assured to hold elections in September or mid-October 2021 after the approval of the provincial cabinet.

However, in a meeting on August 10, 2021, the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that Local Bodies elections should be held in March 2022 due to law and order situation in the province but the Election Commission did not agree with this proposal and said that the Election Commission is ready to hold local body elections in the province. The steps are complete. “It is untrue to hold the Election Commission responsible for delaying Local Bodies elections or agreeing to any delay,” the commission said.