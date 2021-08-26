Four killed over Karo-Kari

SUKKUR: The tradition, ‘Karo-Kari’, widely prevalent in Sindh, on Wednesday left two women and two men dead in districts Jacobabad and Ghotki. According to reports, a frightful incident of ‘Karo-Kari’ was reported from village Meevo Sanani in the limits of Meeranpur Police Station in Jacobabad, where a cruel son, Zahid Sanani, shot dead his 40 years old mother Mst Hani and her alleged paramour Allahdad, accusing them of having an illicit relationship. SHO Meeranpur Roshan Mazari said the accused managed to flee from the crime scene.