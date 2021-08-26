Rs9b irregularities in Corona Relief Fund: Sindh terms AGP report ‘completely incorrect’

KARACHI: The Sindh government has rebutted the report presented by the AGP on Rs9 billion irregularities in Sindh Corona Relief Fund. It refers to the audit report on the accounts of Covid-19-related expenditures of the government of Sindh (Audit Year 2020-21, Financial Year 2019-2020).

A statement issued on Wednesday said: "It is to be highlighted that the Covid-19 has become a global challenge with its massive impacts on all countries, especially in the areas of public health, employment, economic growth and social and business protection. Resultantly, for this extraordinary challenge, the matching measures were to be taken to cope up, the SPPRA emergency clauses were invoked, and emergent need basis decisions were taken. Had this not been done, we would have been hit hard by the pandemic. However, in spite of all these challenges, maximum caution and fairness were exercised in each and every decision made partnering by placing independent chartered accountants and engaging eminent public figures and professionals in various committees.

The reference of above Rs9 billion to the Government of Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund (GoS-CEF) is completely incorrect because the total income and expenditure incurred were Rs3.693 billion and Rs3.649 billion respectively, in GoS-CEF for the year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, instead of Rs9 billion, which has also been explained in the AGP report.

Secondly, the GoS-CEF has been managed through a highly reputable and independent committee, headed by the chief secretary Sindh with following members: Dr Abdul Bari (CEO Indus Hospital), Mushtaq Chhapra (renowned philanthropist) and Faisal Edhi (head of Edhi Foundation), Secretary Finance, Sindh Government, and Secretary Health, Sindh Government.

The procurements made by the GoS-CEF went through various transparency processes, including Medical Procurement Committee (with effective mix of public and private health representatives), Quality Control Inspection by M/s SGS Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, Working Practices of GoS-CEF and compliance review by M/s EY Ford Rhodes, Chartered Accountants. The draft audit paras relating to the GoS-CEF highlighted by the DG Audit team in the Finance Department were duly discussed in the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) (headed by Principal Accounting Officer and Director General Audit Sindh) held on November 5, 2020 and most of the paras were settled after proper replies and submission of the records.

It is also pertinent to mention that the audit reports only point out irregularities or procedural lapses, which are discussed and decided by the Public Accounts Committee, which further decides which of these audit observations are actionable or need only procedural correction on part of the departments."