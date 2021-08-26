FBR data hacking: Govt hires services of Irish company

ISLAMABAD: The government has hired services of an Irish company as third party for scrutinising damages caused by hackers’ cyber attack on FBR’s data and placement of all required safety protocols to avoid occurrence of such an episode in future.

Top official sources confirmed to The News Wednesday that the FBR’s data centre was closed down as they had scrutinised 100 percent data till Wednesday.

When inquired from Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin about rumours that the FBR’s hacked data was being sold on the dark web, he replied that it was not true. He said the government hired an Irish company as a third party to scrutinise data centre of the FBR and place all required safety protocols to avoid occurrence of such happenings in future.

He said he would never allow the use of pirated software during his tenure as finance minister and would ensure all registered software should be used to avoid compromising the safety of data. “An Irish company as well as Tania Aidrus has been assigned to scrutinise FBR’s data centre and suggest ways and means to ensure full-fledged safety protocols,” he added. The minister said the FBR had recovered 90 percent data till Tuesday and 100 percent was recovered till Wednesday. But there is a need to analyse safety protocols that no breach occurs in future, he maintained.

However, the sources said the World Bank’s funding for Pakistan raised revenues to the tune of $400 million was available but it proves non- starter so far as its component of $80 million for upgradation of IT infrastructure remained un-utilised. The WB’s PRR was so far stalled and the newly-appointed FBR Chairman Dr Ashfaque Ahmed will have to focus to achieve all deliverables.

The objective of the Raises Revenue Project for Pakistan is to contribute to a sustainable increase in domestic revenue by broadening the tax base and facilitating compliance. The project is a five-year investment project financing (IPF) operation with disbursement-linked indicators (DLIs) that has two components: (a) component one: results-based component, and (b) component two: a traditional IPF component that finances investments in ICT. Component one will disburse against documented execution of eligible expenditures under the Eligible Expenditure Programmes (EEPs) and the achievement and verification of the DLI targets. This $320 million component comprises four objectives areas with 10 DLIs.

The DLIs have been selected to capture the key interventions and intermediate results that directly contribute to the PDO and PDO indicators. Table 3 provides the rationale for the selection and expected contribution of each DLI to the PDO indicators. The names of the DLIs and formulations of DLRs are designed for clarity to the FBR and its officers charged with the implementation of the project.

Verification protocols are intentionally specific and provide more details of the content of the targets to facilitate monitoring and verification. The DLIs and DLRs should be read in conjunctions with the verification protocols on pages 51-55 under component two (traditional IPF): investment in the FBR’s ICT systems. This $80 million component will finance the supply and installation of ICT equipment and software, and of cargo weighing, contactless scanning, and laboratory equipment for Customs inspections (goods). It will also finance consulting and non-consulting services for software development, technical assistance (TA), and training for complex interventions (eg business process improvement and change management).