PM, Punjab minister discuss LB elections

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, discussions were held on matters regarding upcoming local bodies’ elections in Punjab and other issues regarding development programmes. The prime minister directed Mahmoodur Rasheed to complete necessary amendments to the Punjab Local Government Act as soon as possible. He directed the minister to convene an immediate meeting of a committee set up to address the concerns of the coalition parties regarding the Local Government Act.

Briefing the prime minister on preparations for the Cantonment board elections, the minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is actively preparing for mobilizing the masses and would win the Cantonment elections.