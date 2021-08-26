Govt defers joint sitting of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The government has deferred convening the joint sitting of the Parliament mandatory for initiation of new parliamentary year. Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News here Wednesday that the National Assembly completed its mandatory 130 days minimum sitting of the house in the second week of this month and it was decided that joint sitting of the Parliament would be held today (Thursday) or tomorrow.

No official announcement was made on this count. The president has to address the joint sitting and he is supposed to read out text of the speech provided by the government. As per tradition, the presidential address caters the achievements of the government in the year past and he highlights projects and plans of the government for the following year. The sources pointed out that the government has planned to summon the joint sitting of the Parliament in second week of next month. It is likely that the sitting will be held on 12th or 13th of the next month. It couldn’t be ascertained that why the government has put off the joint sitting this month. The National Assembly cannot be summoned before the joint sitting of the Parliament. The National Assembly will start discussion on the presidential address in the wake of the joint sitting immediately after prorogation of the house, the sources said.