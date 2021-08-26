WB thanks PM, others for evacuating staff, their families from Kabul

ISLAMABAD: The President of the World Bank (WB) David Malpass has commended the support extended by Pakistan in evacuating and temporarily relocating their staff along with families from Kabul despite the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The WB thanked the prime minister of Pakistan and finance minister along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs Division, Ministry of Interior and other departments for the hospitality and courtesy extended to the World Bank Group staff and families.

The WB appreciated the support for rapid visa processing, safe passage in Kabul to the airport, and chartering the aero plane of Pakistan International Airlines which moved the staff and families to safety.