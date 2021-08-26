Four killed over Karo-Kari

SUKKUR: The tradition, ‘Karo-Kari’, widely prevalent in Sindh, on Wednesday left two women and two men dead in districts Jacobabad and Ghotki.

According to reports, a frightful incident of ‘Karo-Kari’ was reported from village Meevo Sanani in the limits of Meeranpur Police Station in Jacobabad, where a cruel son, Zahid Sanani, shot dead his 40 years old mother Mst Hani and her alleged paramour Allahdad, accusing them of having an illicit relationship. SHO Meeranpur Roshan Mazari said the accused managed to flee from the crime scene, adding that the bodies of deceased were sent to Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS) for post-mortem. He said the police were raiding to arrest the accused.

Another reports said, accused Amanullah Lolai shot dead his 16 years old cousin Zubeeda Lolai and her alleged paramour Serwar Lolai in the limits of Katcho Bhindi in village Khadim Lolai, accusing them of having an illicit relationship. Police shifted the bodies to a hospital and said that the accused, after killing them, managed to escape from the crime scene.