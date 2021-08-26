Villagers kill blind Indus dolphin

SUKKUR: Villagers on Wednesday killed a blind dolphin which strayed away in search of food from the Indus River to the Baiji Minor of Pano Aqil in district Sukkur.

According to reports, a blind dolphin, in search of food, travelled from the Indus River to Baiji Minor of Pano Aqil in Sukkur, where it was trapped and killed by villagers with stones, bricks, and sticks.

The deputy conservator Wildlife Department Sukkur, Adnan Ahmed Khan, after receiving the information, reached the spot, recovered the body of dolphin.

He said it was the female blind dolphin, adding that an FIR will be registered against the villagers who killed the mammal.