Civil society, trade unions, journalists to start joint movement against PMDA

KARACHI: Civil society members, journalists, trade unionists, political and human rights activists and academics vowed on Wednesday to start a collective movement against the formation of Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA). They said the government wants to create PMDA as a regulatory body to control the print, broadcast and digital media in the country.

Speaking at a seminar at Szabist on concerns and implications of the PMDA, labour leader Karamat Ali described the situation in philosopher Noam Chomski’s words as “third world facism” and urged the people to think about if they want to live in democracy or total facism.

“It is high time that we think about a widespread movement to counter this facism because it keeps putting up a challenge before the public after every 10 years,” he said, adding, “The best era for facism in the country was the regime of General Ziaul Haq and this government is following the same roadmap.” He claimed because of this, Pakistan’s economy had been under blatant and unprecedented occupation of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi said that in the past three months, 17,000 articles in print media were censored because of the curbs imposed on the media and through the PMDA, the government also wanted to control the social media to completely end the freedom of expression. Zaidi said the government was bent on forming the PMDA either by the ordinance or through the act of parliament to implement their notion of hybrid warfare and to do so it was suppressing the dissenting voices. He said the journalists community, along with the civil society, will counter this together.

Former PFUJ Secretary General Mazhar Abbas said that the government was curtailing the media independence and dividing the media houses. He said they were after the major groups because they know once they control them, no other media house will become a problem for them. Karachi Union of Journalists leader Ashraf Khan alleged that the establishment wanted to run this country on perception and keep the public away from the reality.