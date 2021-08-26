11 MPs leaving Tareen group: Nazir Chohan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan first chided and then forgave me, PTI leader and MPA from Punjab Nazir Chohan said Wednesday, in reference to his outbursts against members of the PTI while he was supporting party stalwart Jahangir Tareen.

“I have apologised to the prime minister for my mistakes,” the lawmaker said, while speaking to Geo News. Chohan said he told the premier he was ashamed of his behaviour and assured him that PM Imran Khan was his leader, following which the prime minister forgave him. Chohan - long considered a loyalist of PTI stalwart Jahangir Tareen - had earlier this month decided to part ways with the split faction of the party.

Addressing a media briefing in Lahore alongside Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, after a sessions court granted him bail, Nazir had said that he no longer has any association with the Tareen group. “Jahangir Tareen used me for his case and then threw me away,” he said.

Nazir said that he was never once called by Tareen in his hour of need, whereas he went to court every time Tareen was summoned. “I considered him my leader, but he is not fit to be called one,” Nazir said of Tareen.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker said he told the prime minister many people wished to leave the Tareen group and at least 11 would soon announce their departure. He said he would set up a meeting of these 11 members with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. “The prime minister has asked me to get active for local body elections,” he added.