MQM-P seeks LG polls on 1998 census

KARACHI: Criticizing the Sindh government for excuses to conduct local government elections about a year after the expiry of the term of the local bodies’ setup, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s central leadership on Wednesday demanded local bodies elections in the country on the basis of 1998 census as the result of 2017 census was still controversial.

Addressing a press conference at the MQM-P’s temporary headquarters, the party’s Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said it is unfortunate that the so-called democratic government in the country has protected the status-quo culture instead of transforming the authorities to the ground level through local bodies elections.

MQM-P senior deputy convener Aamir Khan and coordination committee members Abdul Wasim and Aslam Khan Afridi were also present. “Short-term interim prime ministers are brought in after the term of the government is over. Similarly, the interim mayors should also be given responsibilities after the end of the term of local government,” Siddiqui added.

MQM-P leader said the PPP is reluctant to hold LG elections in the province, justifying the 2017 controversial census, while the PPP itself has benefited the most from it. “In the 2017 census, there has been a historic betrayal of the residents of Sindh, especially Karachi,” he said. He said the solution to the problems of urban Sindh were in a strong local government system.

“Sindh is unfortunate enough of having the most corrupt government in the history ever. From dog bites to crime, Sindh is in the lead.” Biased officers are being brought from interior Sindh and imposed on the residents of urban areas, he said. “In Sindh, ministers and government officials are being caught in corruption and those ministers and officials, who hurt the society considered as the crown by the PPP-led Sindh government.”

The MQM-P leader said: “The PPP cries to cover up its Karachi animosity that the MQM-P does not allow them to work in Karachi”.