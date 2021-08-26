Mountain dispute: Eight accused of Bajaur clash held, arms seized

KHAR: The police said that they had arrested eight accused involved in the firing over a dispute of ownership of a mountain in Barsadin area in Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district.

Briefing reporters, District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan said that a young man identified as Kashif Khan had been killed and three others injured when two tribes traded fire over a dispute of ownership of a mountain in the Barsadin area. He said that a dispute was running over the ownership of a mountain in Barsadin between the residents of Dabar and Chorak areas. He said the police took prompt action and arrested eight accused and seized five Kalashnikovs and other weapons from their possession.