KP governor for steps to curb use of drugs in educational institutions

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday stressed upon effective legislation for curbing use of drugs at educational institutions of the province.

He was talking to Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Major-General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo at the Governor’s House here, said a handout. The governor said that an effective mechanism would be chalked out in consultation with all educational institutions (i.e) universities, colleges and schools to make these educational institutions drug free. “We have to work together for this national cause as it directly involves the future of our young generation,” he said.

He maintained that there would be no compromise on the future of the upcoming generation. On this occasion, Director General ANF Major Gen Shabeer Narejo apprised the governor regarding drug abuse on campuses of the entire country especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. They also discussed various steps and future work plans to root out this menace.