Electrification, water supply to Peshawar’s Media Colony assured

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Director-General Ammara Khan on Wednesday visited the Peshawar Media Colony and assured the journalist community of completion of electrification work and provision of water supply to the residential colony on a priority basis.

She visited the colony to see the progress of ongoing electrical work and learn about the ground situation. Ammara Khan said the electrification work was nearing completion. She directed the water and sanitation department of the PDA to start working on tube-wells so that the colony has a water supply. “Insha Allah, I will keep it on my radar so that people can start constructing their houses,” assured the PDA chief.