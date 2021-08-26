PTI working to make country greener: Gill

SHEIKHUPURA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill has said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is ambitiously working to bring about an improvement in environment related issues.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that a number of initiatives were being taken by the government as per vision of the prime minister to make the country greener, adding that durable development in the country was a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan as well.

He said the first-ever smart environment-friendly forest would be developed in this area on 25,000 kanal which would be later extended up to 60,000 kanal. Shehbaz Gill said the Ravi Urban project was also a great initiative of the government towards welfare and prosperity of the masses as a new environment-friendly city would be developed there. The SAPM said the Ravi Urban project would be made attractive for tourism as fruit trees would be planted besides developing recreational sites.