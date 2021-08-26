Timely diagnosis can help control spread of TB: Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid gave away motorbikes to district TB Labs Supervisors at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Wednesday.

The motorbikes were donated by the WHO to Punjab Health Minister who distributed keys of the bikes to the staff. The Health Minister also inaugurated the tree plantation campaign on the occasion.

Present on the occasion were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehnagir, Head of Office WHO Punjab Dr Jamshed, Additional Secretary Admin P&SH Department Farid Ahmed, Prof Javed Ch and other officials.

The Health Minister said, “Pakistan is on fifth position among 30 countries facing TB cases. Out of these patients, 60% are from Punjab. We are grateful to the WHO for the donation of these motorbikes”. She said timely diagnosis can help control spread of TB. The WHO has also supported Punjab a great deal during the corona pandemic.

Free TB medicines are being provided to people at 306 BHUs, 146 DHQs and THQs, 33 Teaching Hospitals, 13 TB Clinics and 48 private sector public hospitals. In Punjab 636 microscopy Labs, 163 Gene Expert labs, 7 BSL2 and 3 BSL3 labs are providingfree diagnostic services, she said. In year 2020, more than 500,000 people were provided microscopy services. Over 93 per cent new cases were provided free medicines. Lab supervisors have key role in lab monitoring and supervision. Today, all Lab Supervisors are being provided motorbikes with the support of the WHO,” she added.