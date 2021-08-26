Bodies of two coal miners reach Shangla

BISHAM: The bodies of two coal miners, who were shot dead in Marwar coalfield area in Balochistan, were brought to their hometown in Shangla on Wednesday.

The funeral prayers of the deceased were held at Alpuri Chowk, which was attended by a large number of people, including political and social figures and civil society members. Soon after the funeral prayers, people on the call of Shangla Coalmines Workers Association (CMMWA) also staged a protest demonstration and blocked the Bisham-Khwazakhela road for traffic against the killing of the coalminers in Balochistan.

Speaking on the occasion, former senator Maulana Rahat Hussain, Muttawakil Khan of Awami National Party, former lawmaker Muhammad Rishad Khan, CMMWA president Alibash Khan and others asked the federal and Balochistan governments to take notice of killing of the poor labourers Gul Hakim and Hidayatur Rahman. They said that they would launch a protest movement if action was not taken against the accused involved in the killing of the coalminers. It may be mentioned that some armed men had gunned down three coal miners working in the Marwar coalfield area on Monday night, some 70 kilometres from Quetta.

The victims were identified as Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Gul Hakim and Abdul Wakeel, who were working for two private coal companies - the National Coal Company and Dinar Coalmines. The gunmen entered the area in the night and opened indiscriminate fire, killing the three coal miners on the spot.