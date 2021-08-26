Harry Kane ‘staying at Tottenham this summer’

LONDON: Harry Kane says he is “staying at Tottenham this summer” after accepting he will not be joining Manchester City this season.

The England captain, who is the club’s second highest all-time scorer, was desperate to sign for the Premier League champions in order to win silverware and Pep Guardiola publicly said that City were interested in signing him.

However, Spurs’ stance was always that the 28-year-old was not for sale and City failed to put in a bid that tempted them to change their mind.

And now, with less than a week of the summer transfer window remaining, Kane has accepted that he will be not leaving, having made his first appearance of the season against Wolves on Sunday, where he was given a hero’s welcome by the fans.

He tweeted: “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks. I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success.”

Kane is halfway through a six-year deal that he signed in 2018 and, without a release clause, Spurs always held the power.

The striker believed he had an agreement with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy that he would be sold this summer, but Spurs deny that ever existed and were not prepared to sell their star player.