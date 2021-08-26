Over the years, there has been an alarming increase in the number of suicide cases in the Haripur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The ever-increasing rate of suicide among young people and teenagers calls for the immediate attention of the authorities which must take appropriate steps to find out reasons behind this horrifying surge. In the meanwhile, the KP government should establish mental health clinics across the province and encourage people through ads and other awareness sessions to seek help. Free counselling services should be offered through local clinics. More public parks for kids and families, and recreation centres for young people should be constructed.

The authorities need to deal with this important matter on an urgent basis.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar