The latest decision by Saudi Arabian authorities to resume direct flights between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has provided the much-needed relief to overseas Pakistani workers who are stuck in Pakistan due to Covid-19-related travel restrictions. However, the flights have been resumed on a conditional basis. All nationals who were vaccinated in Saudi Arabia (and not in Pakistan) are allowed to travel to the host country. At least 400,000 people who have been vaccinated in Pakistan with the vaccines that have been approved by the Saudi Arabia government wouldn’t be able to travel under this arrangement.

The Pakistan government must work towards getting Pakistan-approved vaccination certificates recognized internationally so that overseas workers can return to their host countries.

Tipoo Sultan

Rawalpindi