China reopens world’s third busiest port

BEIJING: China reopened a key terminal at the world’s third-busiest cargo port on Wednesday, after a shutdown to control the coronavirus caused backlogs through supply chains—but disruptions at a major airport are now sending transport costs soaring.

Several cargo aircraft workers at Shanghai Pudong International Airport tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week, sparking a suspension in freight operations.

That has led to a spike in air freight rates of “around 30 percent”, SEKO Logistics told AFP. The company added that it has rerouted cargo to different airlines and airports to avoid delays, after the current suspension starting last Friday. “The closure is currently estimated to last around seven to 14 days,” it said. The situation piles stress on already-stretched global supply chains.