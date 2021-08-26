Kashmiris being silenced through barrel of gun: Mehbooba Mufti

ISLAMABAD: Former occupied Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has said Kashmiris “are being silenced through the barrel of the gun” as she decried the effect New Delhi’s revocation of the disputed territory’s partial autonomy has had on locals.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Mufti made the remarks while addressing workers of her India-aligned party — the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) — at a People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) meeting in occupied Srinagar.

“Kashmiris are shell shocked. They can’t express themselves. PSA (Public Safety Act) awaits those who speak truth. Journalists are being harassed, arrested, deprived of getting passports,” she said. “A young man who had captured the video when an army vehicle mowed down an elderly woman in North Kashmir’s Bandipora was booked under PSA. This is the height of repression and abject shame.”

“There is so much suppression” she said, adding that this suppression can be tackled and get rid of by unity which is the need of the hour. Mufti said somebody’s ideology “can’t be changed on gunpoint or using sticks”.

She said a misinformation campaign against the PAGD was being run by some elements and attempts were being made to create confusion and misunderstanding and “we have to be firm and cautious”.

The PDP chief said: “BJP is allowed to meet without any restrictions. Recently Apni Party held a youth convention in Bandipora but we are being stopped on one or the other pretext. This is total clampdown.”

Mufti said: “Article 370 had secured our land and jobs, but now outsiders are on prowl. You can see how outsiders have taken control of sand extraction contracts. How NHPC (National Hydro Power Company) has looted our resources and power projects. In Pulwama recently, police were swirling Lathis (canes) against local sand contractors to safeguard the interests of outsiders.”

She said the BJP is pursuing policies which are “hard to understand”. “One day, Indian Prime Minister says they have to win the hearts of people in Kashmir and the other day, some of his lieutenants threaten Kashmiris,” she added.