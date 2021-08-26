Indian outcry over Afghanistan belies their defeat: Rashid

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said India’s evacuation from Afghanistan and the shuttering of its consulates was ample proof of New Delhi’s “shameful defeat” there.

“India’s hue and cry on the prevailing Afghanistan situation is a natural outcome as they faced a shameful defeat there and the whole world is well aware of India’s such mourning,” the minister said while talking to media.

He said India’s consulates in Afghanistan were working against Pakistan. “They were involved in terrorism in Pakistan through the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and they were involved in hatching conspiracies against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he added.

He said the Afghan Taliban had given assurances that they would not allow their land to be used against any other country, including Pakistan. Likewise, the interior minister said, Pakistan would also not allow its land to be used against Afghanistan.

He said: “We desire peace, tranquillity and stability in Afghanistan as it is also important for Pakistan.” The interior minister also revealed Prime Minister Imran Khan would very soon issue a detailed statement regarding the Afghan situation.

The minister vowed CPEC would not become a target of any external conspiracy. “No one can become a hurdle in the relations between Pakistan and China,” Rashid said. He promised that the government would take further measures to ensure security to Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

Rashid said security would be ensured to all major Chinese companies functioning in Pakistan. He said security forces were on high alert to avert any terrorist activity against Pakistan from any part of the country, especially in Balochistan.

The interior minister said a facilitation centre had been established at the interior ministry to facilitate those coming from Afghanistan. He said there was no burden of Afghan refugees on Pakistan, adding that the Chaman border was open for trade and routine movement continued and the business activities had increased up to 60 per cent in the last 15 days at Torkham and Chaman borders.