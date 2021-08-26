Pak-Kazakh military drill ‘Dostarym III’ kicks off

RAWALPINDI: The opening ceremony of Pakistan-Kazakhstan joint military exercise “Dostarym III” was held at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) in Pabbi on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise is aimed to develop and bolster coordination between the two armies in counter-terrorism domain.

Special forces of both countries will take part in hostage rescue, compound clearance, heli rappelling and Close Quarter Battle (CQB) drills and procedures. The exercise will focus on integrated synergy, interoperability, quick decision-making and swift actions at tactical levels. National anthems of both countries were played at the opening ceremony. Military officials of both countries were present on the occasion. The joint exercise is being held as part of biennial exercise mechanism between two armies. The first joint exercise was held in 2017 in Pakistan and second in 2019 in Kazakhstan.