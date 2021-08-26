Just Eat delivers 1,500 UK jobs in offshore switch

LONDON: Anglo-Dutch food delivery platform Just Eat Takeaway will create 1,500 jobs in Britain, switching from offshore operations in Bulgaria and India, it said on Wednesday.

“We’re delighted to announce that our Just Eat UK team is creating more than 1,500 new customer service jobs in Sunderland over the next 12 months,” the parent group tweeted.

Just Eat Takeaway—created in 2020 after Dutch online service Takeaway.com gobbled up Just Eat—will invest more than £100 million ($137 million, 117 million euros) in the Sunderland region over the next five years.

Customer services has been run mostly from Bulgaria and India, but the group has seen rising customer satisfaction as a result of the 300 people already hired in Sunderland.

The new Just Eat staff will adopt a hybrid working pattern, working partly from home and partly from the new office.

Just Eat Takeaway, headquartered in Amsterdam but with its main listing in London, expanded last year with the purchase of US group Grubhub.

Separately, it emerged Wednesday that Just Eat Takeaway will be removed from the British capital’s FTSE 100 after the London Stock Exchange Group’s FTSE Russell division ruled its nationality was Dutch and not British.