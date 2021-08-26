Mountain dispute 8 accused of Bajaur clash held, arms seized

KHAR: The police said that they had arrested eight accused involved in the firing over a dispute of ownership of a mountain in Barsadin area in Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district.

Briefing reporters, District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan said that a young man identified as Kashif Khan had been killed and three others injured when two tribes traded fire over a dispute of ownership of a mountain in the Barsadin area.

He said that a dispute was running over the ownership of a mountain in Barsadin between the residents of Dabar and Chorak areas.

He said the police took prompt action and arrested eight accused and seized five Kalashnikovs from them.