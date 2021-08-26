Federal govt assures support to ICU for establishing youth centre

PESHAWAR: The federal government has assured full support to the Islamia College University (ICU) for establishing a youth centre and launching a talent hunt.

The assurance was made by Usman Dar, special assistant to the prime minister on youth affairs, during a meeting with an ICU delegation.

ICU Vice-Chancellor Dr Gul Majeed Khan headed the delegation, comprising the director sports of the university Ali Hoti and others.

The ICU has rendered great services in sports by producing equally great athletes and sportsmen besides producing the best academicians, doctors, engineers and scientists.

The university comprises the historic Islamia Collegiate School - both for boys and girls, the Islamia College for boys and girls and the university.

Students start getting enrolled in the college from grade 6 which is an ideal age for training them in different sports, said Ali Hoti while talking to The News.

“Once we start coaching and training the young students at the age of 12, we will be able to produce the best athletes and we will not face problems in the Olympics like we faced this year,” he said.

For this purpose, the university should be supported in establishing a state of the art centre for training and coaching the young lot, he argued.

During the meeting with Usman Dar, a detailed discussion was held on the establishment of youth centres in universities and the launch of talent hunt projects for the promotion of extra-curricular activities and sports among the youth.

The special assistant said the management of the university should encourage the students and train them in the field of high technology to avail the successful youth loan scheme.

He lauded the services of the ICU and assured all support to it for the promotion of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

The special assistant assured that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the historic institution for announcing a special package for the promotion of sports.

Ali Hoti said that the Islamia College has produced famous players in different sports and some are still bringing laurels to the country and the nation at the international level.

He said Rashid Junior and Qazi Mohib were some great hockey players produced by the college, Haseeb Ahsan, Zakir Khan, Yasir Hameed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shahenshah Afridi and Usman Shinwari are the cricket international players, who received education and training at the Islamia College.

The official said even the current captain of Afghanistan cricket team Rashid Khan was trained at this college, adding it also produced some best players in football, volleyball and other sports.

The university is providing modern facilities to the newcomers in sports. The provincial government has always supported the ICU for the purpose, said Ali Hoti.

He said an international standard gymnasium gym, cricket academy, football, athletics, volleyball lawn tennis academy would be set up at the university.