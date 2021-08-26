Risja delegation calls on chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that the government is keen to promote sports, calling on all the stakeholders to play their active role for the betterment and development of Olympic sports in the country.

He expressed these views on Wednesday during meeting with Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (Risja) delegation at Parliament House.

The delegation was led by Risja chairman Abdul Mohi Shah and president Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai. Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi was also present in the meeting.

The Chairman Senate discussed different issues confronting Pakistan sports these days. “There is need to spread sports facilities all around the country. Being a keen follower of the game of soccer, I would like to see football grounds in every corner of the country. We also need such facilities for other sports.”