Pakistan placed in ‘Tier 1’ by ITF, eligible for various grants

KARACHI: Pakistan has been placed in ‘Tier 1’ of tennis playing countries by International Tennis Federation (ITF) as both under-resourced and under-represented country that needs the most development support.

ITF under its National Association Development Eligibility Criteria 2021 has categorised each tennis-playing country in one of four tiers with the nations that require the most development support classified as both under-resourced and under-represented placed in “Tier 1”.

The nations that are under-represented but resourced are included in “Tier 2” and nations placed in “Tier 3” are either under-resourced or resourced.

Finally, the nations that are both resourced and represented are placed in “Tier 4”.

There are 129 countries in Tier 1, 57 in Tier 2, 13 in Tier 3, and 11 in Tier 4.

This categorisation is part of the 2021-2024 ITF Development Strategy that focuses on six key areas: Events, Performance, Participation, Education, Facilities and Administration & Resources.

A range of projects and opportunities sit within these strategic areas and these are in place to increase participation in tennis worldwide and to develop talented players.

Each ITF member National Association is assessed for its eligibility to benefit from these projects and this eligibility is based on the assessment of a nation’s level of resource and representation.

Pakistan being a tier 1 country is eligible for National Training Centre, Recognition & Support programmes; Junior Competitions, Digitalisation of Grant Programme, Junior Tennis Initiative, Facility Grants, ITF World Tennis Tour Tournament Grants, and International Player Grants.