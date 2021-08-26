Anderson sparks India collapse to 78 all out

LEEDS, United Kingdom: England great James Anderson ripped through the top order as India collapsed to 78 all out on the first day of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday.

Anderson took 3-6 in eight overs, including the prize wicket of India captain Virat Kohli, who won the toss.

Both Sam Curran and Craig Overton took two wickets in two balls after lunch, with Overton finishing with 3-14 in 10.4 overs after being recalled in place of injured fast bowler Mark Wood.

India, 56-4 at lunch, lost their last six wickets for 22 runs, with the innings completed inside 41 overs after just over three hours’ play.

This was India’s lowest Test total against England since being dismissed for 42 at Lord’s in 1974.

It followed their all-time lowest Test innings total of 36 against Australia in Adelaide in December — during a series India eventually won 2-1.

Rohit Sharma (19) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the only India batsmen to make it into double figures on Wednesday, with 16 runs coming in extras.

England were 21-0 in reply at tea, with their new opening partnership of Rory Burns (three not out) and Haseeb Hameed (15 not out) still unbeaten.

An unchanged India came into this match 1-0 up in the five-Test series after a superb 151-run win at Lord’s last week.

England, by contrast, recalled Overton after Wood, joined fellow quicks Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Olly Stone on the sidelines.

Kohli won the toss and despite the overcast conditions that promised to aid Anderson, already the most successful quick bowler in Test history, decided to bat.

But India, having seen Rahul and Rohit share a century opening stand at Lord’s, were 1-1 off just the fifth ball of the day.

Following several inswingers, Anderson pitched one up that moved less and Rahul, fresh from his 129 at Lord’s, fell for a duck when he edged a booming drive to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

The often gritty Pujara lasted just nine balls for one, undone by a superb Anderson delivery that both swung away and seamed off the pitch.

Anderson and Kohli had exchanged angry words at Lord’s after the England tailender had been subjected to a bouncer barrage from Jasprit Bumrah.

But there was little time for any more ‘sledging’ as Kohli, without a Test hundred in two years and averaging just 23 since January 2020, fell for seven when he tried to drive an Anderson ball he might have defended to give Buttler another catch.

Score Board

India won toss

India 1st Innings

Rohit Sharma c Robinson b Overton 19

KL Rahul c †Buttler b Anderson 0

Cheteshwar c †Buttler b Anderson 1

Virat Kohli c †Buttler b Anderson 7

Ajinkya c †Buttler b Robinson 18

Rishabh Pant c †Buttler b Robinson 2

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Curran 4

Shami c Burns b Overton 0

Ishant Sharma not out 8

Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Curran 0

Mohammed Siraj c Root b Overton 3

Extras (lb 11, nb 5) 16

TOTAL (40.4 overs, all out) 78

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (KL Rahul, 0.5 ov), 2-4 (Cheteshwar Pujara, 4.1 ov), 3-21 (Virat Kohli, 10.5 ov), 4-56 (Ajinkya Rahane, 25.5 ov), 5-58 (Rishabh Pant, 29.1 ov), 6-67 (Rohit Sharma, 36.4 ov), 7-67 (Mohammed Shami, 36.5 ov), 8-67 (Ravindra Jadeja, 37.2 ov), 9-67 (Jasprit Bumrah, 37.3 ov), 10-78 (Mohammed Siraj, 40.4 ov)

Bowling: James Anderson 8-5-6-3, Ollie Robinson 10-3-16-2, Sam Curran 10-2-27-2, Moeen Ali 2-0-4-0, Craig Overton 10.4-5-14-3

England 1st Innings

Rory Burns not out 3

Haseeb Hameed not out 15

Extras (nb 2, w 1) 3

TOTAL (7 overs, 0 wicket) 21

Yet to bat: Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler †, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 3-0-14-0, Jasprit Bumrah 3-1-7-0, Mohammed Shami 1-10-0-0

Umpires: Alex Whard and Richard Kettleborough (England)