CEO Wasim assumes powers of PCB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan has assumed the powers and responsibilities of chairman of the board following the expiry of three-year tenure of Ehsan Mani.

“According to the PCB Constitution if there is no vice-chairman, the powers of chairman PCB in his absence rest with CEO. Till the time, the new chairman gets elected, Wasim will be calling all the shots. Had there been a vice-chairman, he would have been the acting chairman but since there is no vice-chairman, Wasim will exert all the powers of the chairman PCB,” a board official said.

The fresh version gave rest to all the rumors that suggested that PCB had convened a Board of Governors (BoG) meeting to elect vice-chairman.

“No such meeting has been convened. We don’t need convening any such meeting as the rules are clear. Since we have no vice-chairman at this point of time, all the powers of the chairman are with Wasim now.”

Meanwhile, despite the day’s wait, no directions came out of the PM Office regarding the two Governing Board members’ names that the patron will nominate and from where the new chairman will be elected.

“So far we have received no direction from the PM Office regarding inclusion of two new members of the PCB BoG. Once we get the required directions, the notification will be issued,” a concerned official said.

The official added that nothing could be shared at this point of time.

“Mani’s fate for the second tenure in office still hangs in the balance. He has already briefed the prime minister as to why his extension is important for Pakistan cricket. The unnecessary delay in finalising two BoG members however gives birth to many speculations. Mani was favourite to take over the slot for a second time but you cannot say anything final,” a source said.

He also revealed that Imran Khan was expected to hold some important meetings with cricket related personalities during his stay in Lahore.

“I think the scenario will be much clearer once the prime minister will hold expected meetings in Lahore.”