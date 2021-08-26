Babar all praise for Shaheen, Fawad, Nauman

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that he was confident his bowlers would bowl out West Indies in the second innings of the second Test which they won by 109 runs on Tuesday.

Pakistan set the hosts 329 in the second Test at Sabina Park, giving themselves a possible 130 overs to bowl West Indies out.

Babar said that they had to go for an early declaration after taking a lead of 152 in the first innings. “The plan was always to ask them to bat for 20-25 overs on the fourth day, and it eventually worked out well for us,” he said.

“Take the lead up to 330-340, and then to make them play in whatever time remains on the fourth day. We had to level the series and so had to take some bold decisions,” he added.

Babar heaped praise on Shaheen Afridi, who picked up a career-best match haul of 10 for 94, including his best figures of 6 for 51 in the first innings. “He is really young, and the way he is grooming himself and performing for Pakistan shows he is such a good talent,” he said.

“He believes in himself, and each time he is given the ball, he bowls with the same pace and aggression. This is really helpful for me as captain,” he said.

Babar also commended the bowling of Nauman Ali, who dismissed Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite and Jason Holder in the second innings. “It was a fifth-day pitch, and the way he bowled and got some turn proved really crucial for us in the end,” he said.

“We thought it would turn, and help the spinners. There were patches there as well, so we planned to bowl Nauman, which turned out to be helpful for us,” he added.

Babar also acknowledged Fawad Alam, who scored his fifth Test century, rescuing Pakistan from 2 for 3 in the first innings. “Like I have always said, he is an experienced player. He has so many runs in first-class [cricket] and has such a brilliant record there,” he said.

“All our batsmen must learn from him.”

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 302-9 dec

West Indies 1st Innings 150 all out

Pakistan 2nd Innings 176-6 dec

West Indies 2nd Innings

K. Brathwaite c Fawad b Nauman Ali 39

K. Powell run out 23

A. Joseph c wkpr Rizwan b Shaheen 17

N. Bonner lbw Hasan Ali 2

R. Chase c Imran Butt b Hasan Ali 0

J. Blackwood c wkpr Rizwan b Nauman 25

K. Mayers c wkpr Rizwan b Shaheen 32

J. Holder c Fawad Alam b Nauman 47

J. da Silva c Faheem b Shaheen 15

K. Roach lbw Shaheen Shah Afridi 7

J. Seales not out 0

Extras (b-4, lb-2, nb-5, w-1) 12

Total (83.2 overs, all out) 219

Fall: 1-34 (Powell), 2-65 (Joseph), 3-69 (Bonner), 4-73 (Chase), 5-101 (Blackwood), 6-113 (Brathwaite), 7-159 (Mayers), 8-199 (Holder), 9-212 (Roach), 10-219 (da Silva)

Bowling: Mohammad Abbas 14-3-42-0, Shaheen Shah Afridi 17.2-5-43-4 (1w), Hasan Ali 14-6-37-2 (1nb), Faheem Ashraf 13-5-36-0, Nauman Ali 22-7-52-3 (2nb), Fawad Alam 3-1-3-0

Result: Pakistan won by 109 runs

Man of the Match: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Joel Wilson (West Indies)