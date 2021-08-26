JS bank enhances digi cheque

KARACHI: JS Bank has enhanced its digi cheque service by including a cheque deposit feature, a statement said on Wednesday.

Now JS Bank customers can send e-cheques instantly through JS Mobile and deposit their paper and digi cheques via the JS mobile app.

A unified digital experience allows customers to deposit cheques in a few easy steps. The payee enters his 10-digit DC-PIN issued digitally by the issuer using JS mobile app and deposits the digi cheque. The payee can also deposit paper cheques using this solution, without having the need to go to the branch.

"This solution will cater to internal (JS to JS) customers for cross cheques only for an amount of up to Rs250,000.

JS digital cheque brings convenience to the customer by removing the hassle of carrying or delivering physical cheques to its beneficiaries and mitigates risk through digital authentication of both the issuer and receiver of the said cheque. Committed to its role as a catalyst in the financial sector of Pakistan, JS Bank is delivering financial solutions that meet customer needs in a simple, easy and convenient manner.