7th Doing Business Reform Plan launches amid high hopes

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday launched 7th Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Reform Plan with an aim to jump to 75th place on the World Bank’s EODB-2023 report by making business and investment environment more friendly, easy and less time consuming .

In EODB-2020, Pakistan had made a sizable improvement of 28 notches and jumped to 108th place from 136th in year 2019. The EODB-2021 report, which was earlier supposed to launch in October 2020, will be released in December 2021 and the government is confident Pakistan will achieve its global ranking in the range of 90s [90 to 99]. The delay was due to Covid-19 pandemic. Interestingly, in December this year, two EODBs for year 2021 and 2022 will be launched.

EODB Reform Action Plan was launched in an event organised by Board of Investment (BOI), in collaboration with World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and, Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom.

Addressing the ceremony, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood said, “We are excited and are asking the World Bank when the report [EODB] is coming out, as we have done a lot”.

He said the government to promote economic growth introduced tax reforms, improved trade policy, implemented a new ‘RAAST’ digital payment system, and revised Foreign Exchange Manual to enable businesses to bring in and take out foreign exchange easily.

“We are happy the economy is moving in the right direction, but the challenge is the imports are rising.”

Tariff rationalisation was the other important factor for EoDB, he said adding that the government had reduced duties, and “we are already seeing the impact and imports of raw materials are going up”.

Dawood further shared the government had initiated doing business agenda at a larger scale in the form of PRMI (Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative) to reduce regulatory compliance burden on businesses.

Fareena Mazhar, Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), said, “The 7th Reform Action Plan is mainly focusing on improvements in firm entry regulations, reliability of electricity, tax regulations, trade regulations, creditors’ rights, better property rights, and court efficiency etc as reforms in these areas play a major role in accelerating economic development”.

She added that the plan would be implemented in next eight months.

She said during the last two years Pakistan had advanced 39 places to secure 108th place on the EODB global ranking.

While discussing how the recent initiatives facilitated EODB, she mentioned the companies’ registration through SECP had shown a 63 percent growth and 99 percent of these registrations were done online, while 45 percent applicants were issued registration certificates on the same day.

“The concerted effort of BOI & Federal and provincial agencies has resulted in implementation of major reforms that are resolving decades old grievances of the private sector,” Mazhar said.

Richard Ough, a representative of British High Commission, emphasised the need for continued progress and government coordination to improve Pakistan’s business environment, in particular through the Pakistan PRMI, and seeing significant reforms such as general sales tax harmonisation.

Gailius J Draugelis, Operations Manager for Pakistan at the World Bank, appreciated the efforts of federal and provincial governments in working together on improving the investment climate in Pakistan.

“The competition for business environment reforms is intensifying and a collaborative effort is needed for Pakistan to secure a place as one of the top reformers going forward”, Draugelis added.

The Regional Head of Operations for IFC, Shabana Khawar seconded the importance of collaborating and ensuring timely implementation of business reforms.

Additional Secretary BOI, Mukarram Jah Ansari briefed the guests about methodology of the doing business report, highlights of the reforms undertaken in past two years and explained about the reforms to be undertaken in the 7th Action Plan.

Ansari said as per Compliance Cost Savings (CCS) Survey the business reforms undertaken from 2017-2020 had saved businesses $69 million.

Talking about the 7th Action plan Ansari said that BOI along with federal and provincial stakeholders were striving to to achieve 85 reforms including simultaneous registration for NTN & STRN, under Starting a Business, piloting of 1st phase of Pakistan Single Window to integrate government departments in Trading Across Borders, Implementation of e-stamping in Sindh for property registration etc.

Doing business report covers 11 indicators. In Pakistan’s case mapping is done for Karachi and Lahore having weightage of 65 percent and 35 percent respectively.